First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 53.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

