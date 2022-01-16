First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Update

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 51.9% from the December 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FICS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $37.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.127 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICS. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $996,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,356,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 26,170 shares in the last quarter.

