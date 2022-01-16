First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $64.49 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.
