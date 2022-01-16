First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $64.49 and a 52 week high of $79.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.531 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

