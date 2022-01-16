First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

FWBI opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.72. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.48). On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Wave BioPharma will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

