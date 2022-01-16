FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after buying an additional 728,278 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,290,000 after buying an additional 273,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,224,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,263,000 after buying an additional 220,337 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

NYSE:FE opened at $41.57 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

