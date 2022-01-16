Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $115.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.11 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.08 and a 200-day moving average of $107.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano purchased 10,091 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after purchasing an additional 172,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

