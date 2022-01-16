Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 61,900 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 51.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

