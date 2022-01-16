Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.88 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 22.1% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,440,000 after acquiring an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $415.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $402.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.