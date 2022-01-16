Forsta AP Fonden Has $6.41 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,935,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,792,000 after buying an additional 953,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,381,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,828 shares of company stock valued at $40,769,178. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $68.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $66.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

