Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 6,400 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 20.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after buying an additional 806,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,565,000 after buying an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.58.

Shares of SWK opened at $192.65 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.77 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.71 and a 200-day moving average of $190.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

