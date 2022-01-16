Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 70,600 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Lumen Technologies worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

