Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,267 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,634 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Fortinet worth $69,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fortinet by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $312.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.98 and a 200-day moving average of $309.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.63 and a 52-week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.05.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $798,842.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

