Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings. Four Corners Property Trust reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 42.92% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

