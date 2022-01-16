Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Holdings Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,076 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,441,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,168,000 after acquiring an additional 411,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,127 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

Shares of FLCO opened at $25.24 on Friday. Franklin Liberty Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07.

