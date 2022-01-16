Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Update

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the December 15th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

FECCF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,917. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Frontera Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.