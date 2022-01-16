Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 10.1%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL) shot up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.47 and last traded at C$2.40. 139,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 484,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

The company has a market capitalization of C$534.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Frontier Lithium Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

