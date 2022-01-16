fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Down 4.8%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.95. Approximately 72,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,301,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.11.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 85.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. Research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,090,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,806,000 after buying an additional 319,843 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 76.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,444,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 1,058,665 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

