Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,145,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $77,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SEM. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Select Medical by 2,313.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,922,468 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,821 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,905,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,508,000 after purchasing an additional 978,383 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 95.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 802,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Select Medical by 412.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 829,819 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,529,000 after purchasing an additional 667,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Select Medical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,363,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $522,477,000 after purchasing an additional 644,827 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.29.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.