Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 595,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $105,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix stock opened at $166.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.42 and a fifty-two week high of $191.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.05.

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $2,613,050 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

