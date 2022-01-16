Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $67.97 Million Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 442,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $67,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Primerica by 164.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.70 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.02 and its 200-day moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.83.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total value of $647,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,985 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

