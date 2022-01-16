Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,913,466 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises 2.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $374,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3,209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,417,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,202 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,879 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 514.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,033,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 524.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,654,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

