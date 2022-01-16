Fure Financial Corp Acquires 90,757 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Fure Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,757 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Fure Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

