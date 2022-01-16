Fure Financial Corp Has $162,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fure Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 98.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.1% of Fure Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 91,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,367,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 177,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 193,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 12,733 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $149.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

