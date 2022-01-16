Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

Furukawa Electric Company Profile

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

