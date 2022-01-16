Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FUWAY remained flat at $$10.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.67.
Furukawa Electric Company Profile
