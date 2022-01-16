Fuse Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.30 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00003661 BTC on popular exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $87.09 million and $8.30 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00064631 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07750860 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00072598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,215.05 or 1.00011813 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008201 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

