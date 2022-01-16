FY2021 Earnings Estimate for 2seventy bio Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:TSVT)

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 2seventy bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($15.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($15.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for 2seventy bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.94) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.86) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.36) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.84) EPS.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on 2seventy bio in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:TSVT opened at $22.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83. 2seventy bio has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $34,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $78,185.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,875 shares of company stock worth $142,309.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.