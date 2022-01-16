FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Issued By Boenning Scattergood

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.18. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

BPRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $203.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.