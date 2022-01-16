FY2022 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Stephens increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.10. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

