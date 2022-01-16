FY2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Increased by Analyst

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Entergy in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $6.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.21. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.37. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Entergy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,028,000 after purchasing an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

