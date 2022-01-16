G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMVD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the December 15th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the second quarter valued at $422,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G Medical Innovations during the third quarter valued at $166,000.

GMVD stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. G Medical Innovations has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of mobile and e-health solutions and monitoring service platforms. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment includes the development, manufacture and marketing of trans-telephonic and wireless diagnostic equipment for the medical industry and consumer market.

