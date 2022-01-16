Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the December 15th total of 612,100 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $6,028,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRTX stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. 862,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,395,090. Galera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.