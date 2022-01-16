Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.49). Gamida Cell reported earnings of ($0.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GMDA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 1.9% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,147,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 288.8% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 498,936 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

