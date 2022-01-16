Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after purchasing an additional 196,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after purchasing an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,243,000 after purchasing an additional 533,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,888,000 after purchasing an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $55.79.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

