Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,310 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.