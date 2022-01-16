Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,237 Shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of New York City REIT worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New York City REIT by 18,107.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York City REIT by 11.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 7.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York City REIT by 14.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

NYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYC opened at $11.11 on Friday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $14.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.44.

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative net margin of 93.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New York City REIT, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.80%.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC).

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.