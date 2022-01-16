Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $98,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCB opened at $64.61 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.66.

