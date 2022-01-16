Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of BSJM opened at $23.19 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24.

