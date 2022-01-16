General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Cut by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after purchasing an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $367,185,000 after purchasing an additional 211,992 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,420,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD opened at $213.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $199.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

