General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,641,000 after purchasing an additional 151,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after buying an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,716,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,120 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,625,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,090,000 after acquiring an additional 473,686 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. General Mills has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

