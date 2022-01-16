General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.80.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
General Mills stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,466,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,096. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. General Mills has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.
General Mills Company Profile
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
