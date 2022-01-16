General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.76

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.76 and last traded at $69.74, with a volume of 101510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.54.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,192 shares of company stock worth $5,437,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 145,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in General Mills by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

