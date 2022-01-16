Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has 31.00 target price on the stock.

GNNSF opened at 4.24 on Wednesday. Genscript Biotech has a fifty-two week low of 1.30 and a fifty-two week high of 5.30.

Get Genscript Biotech alerts:

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.