Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.91. Getinge has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $48.89.

Get Getinge alerts:

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 11.83%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.