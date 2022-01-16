Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gibson Energy to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

GEI stock traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 276,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,480. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$26.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.18.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

