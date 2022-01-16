Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on GILD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.77 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average is $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

