Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of GBLI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,362. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Global Indemnity Group has a 1-year low of $23.97 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 294.13%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Lederman acquired 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Indemnity Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940 over the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 162,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

