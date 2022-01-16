Global Payments Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.76 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.78. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPN. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $150.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.40. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $220.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.55%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total transaction of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPN. State Street Corp grew its position in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after buying an additional 4,035,932 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

