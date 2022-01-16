Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)’s share price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 16,654 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 404,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $138.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.04 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,845 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 340,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 315,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 476,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 254,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 1,116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

