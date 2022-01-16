Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.30.
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.