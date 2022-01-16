Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 111,616 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

