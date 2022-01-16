Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GSHD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.38.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $98.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.48. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

