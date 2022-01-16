Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a growth of 154.0% from the December 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIIX. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIIX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 175,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,716. Gores Holdings VIII has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

